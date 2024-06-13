Celtics guard and Colorado native, Derrick White keeps strong ties with CU Basketball

The NBA Finals tipped off last week and for the second time in three years, it is featuring former Buff and Colorado native Derrick White.

It's been seven years since White graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, but he's still got strong ties with the program that gave him a shot.

CU Assistant Basketball Coach Zach Ruebesam is also a Colorado kid and CU alum. Ruebesam and White go way back.

“We’re the same age. We both grew up in Colorado, so I've known Derek since we were seniors in high school," Ruebesam said. "When Derek transferred here from UCCS, I was a student manager here for Coach Boyle and the program.”

Nearly a decade later, Ruebesam is now an assistant coach at his alma mater. Meanwhile White is a starter for one of the best teams in the NBA. Both proving that a lot has changed since college.

“It's kind of come full circle for me," Ruebesam said. "And it's been great to see Derek's growth from having a great year in the PAC-12 here at CU to now growing into a starting point guard in the NBA on presumptively the favorite to win the NBA title. His growth and maturation has been fun to watch.”

White was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2017 where he made an immediate impact. Now at age 29, he's preparing to make his second NBA Finals appearance. His success at the next level comes as no surprise to Ruebesam.

“Our program values prepared him for the NBA’s playing style," Ruebesam explained. "He was ahead of the curve when he got to the NBA because he played at Colorado.”

Denver7 | Sports Celtics' Derrick White, a CO native and former Buff, in NBA Finals spotlight Landon Haaf

The Buffs had three former players competing in the NBA Playoffs this year. Ruebesam said this benefits recruiting and inspires incoming freshmen.

“They see a guy like Derek who is playing in the NBA finals this week, and they know anything their basketball dreams is possible at CU," Ruebesam said. "So they can come get a great education, and achieve anything they want on and off the court here.”

The relationships built on the court at Colorado last long after graduation. In fact, Ruebesam flew Boston last Sunday to support White.

“Derek hooked up some tickets for us to go to game two on Sunday night," Ruebesam smiled. "It'll be good to have some Buffs in the stands.”