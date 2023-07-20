First official pre-professional women's soccer team announced in Northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — The first official pre-professional women's soccer team in Northern Colorado will kick off its first season in 2024 as part of the United Soccer League's Women's League.

The USL W League currently has 65 teams. They compete in four conferences and ten divisions nationwide.

We really look forward to be able to not only get some local talent, but talent from all around the world, to bring your winning culture continue to bring a winning culture to future legends in a new and exciting way," Casey Katofsky, Executive Director of Operations for Future Legends Complex, said.

Northern Colorado's participation in the 2024 women's league is contingent on the formation of a new division, which will feature at least five new teams in the mountain west.

The new team would play in TicketSmarter Stadium at Future Legends Complex in Windsor, Colorado.

"It is important for the future legends owners or ownership group to bring professional sports to multiple different genders, multiple different sexes, and women's soccer is personally near and dear to our heart. I went to Santa Clara for undergrad, one of the best powerhouses in women's soccer and so we definitely have our own personal ties," Katofsky said.

The Future Legends Complex also hosts the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, a Division III professional men's team who play in the USL League One.

The Northern Colorado Owlz of the Pioneer Baseball League, an independent baseball league that operates in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States, also play at Future Legends Complex.

The team name, tryouts and other information will be coming soon.