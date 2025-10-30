Greeley baseball player becomes a lefty after cancer found in his throwing arm

GREELEY, Colo. — We’ve all heard the line, "Life throws curveballs." For Jeremiah Garza, life and curveballs go hand in hand.

One night in Greeley, a team of 11-year-olds invited Garza out as a guest coach. There was hitting and running, but the kids also got the chance to catch some inspiration.

Mike Castellucci

With the team gathered around, Garza told them, “When I was 15, I was diagnosed with a tumor, cancer in my right arm — my throwing arm. Instead of giving up, I decided to become a lefty, and I played on my high school team one-handed.”

Garza had been playing since he was 6 years old, but he was faced with not being able to play anymore. His mom, Tiffany Chavez, knew it might happen.

“Jeremiah’s grandmother passed away when she was 26. Jer’s dad was 23," she told Denver7.

The same cancer was in Garza. After 10 months of chemotherapy, followed by surgeries, tendon reassignment, and a metal bone, not only did he play again for his high school team, but he also hit a double that scored runs and helped his team get to the state playoffs.

“We knew it was critical to preserve as much function as we could so he could play, but we were very honest that it’s not going to be a functional arm like it was before," his oncologist, Dr. Tim Garrington, said.

Denver7

When he got the news, Garza said he looked at his mom, thought about it for a minute, and said, “Then I’ll become a lefty”.

He dedicated himself to it — he didn’t want to disappoint his mom or himself — and he made it happen.

He told the team that he didn’t quit. And now, even though his playing days are over, he’s ready to help a team with his knowledge of baseball and life.