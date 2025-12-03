Denver backpack company hopes to remove some of the weight of food insecurity

DENVER — Have you ever backpacked across...16th Street in Downtown Denver?

That's what Matilda Sandstrom and Kelly Belknap — the co-founders of Adventurist Backpack — set off to do Tuesday morning. But it wasn't for beautiful views or wildlife viewing, of course. Instead, their goal was simply to get the name Adventurist Backpack out on the street.

While Denver7 was interviewing them, Kelly, backpack in hand, ran up to an unsuspecting morning walker along 16th Street Mall.

"Excuse me, would you be interested in our backpack, no strings attached?" he asked. "Take a look at it, and if you like it, it's all yours."

The walker, a visitor from Seattle named Clive, looked skeptical. But Kelly quickly explained the benefits: The backpacks are minimalist, water resistant, with a padded front and back, and are big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, but small enough to sit under an airplane seat.

Plus, there's also one other big benefit: For every bag sold, Adventurist Backpack provides 25 meals for families in need across the United States through its partnership with the nonprofit Feeding America.

Denver7

Clive tried it on, smiled and thanked the couple.

Back in our interview, Kelly and Matilda explained how the company got started.

Mike Castellucci

"We went on a trip around the world and we were able to witness a lot of hardships families face," Kelly said.

"We talked to a family in one country and it seemed they had a medical emergency and they couldn't pay rent," Matilda added. "After we saw that, we'd go to a grocery store, buy food, and basically make little lunch bags and take them with us. If we saw someone in need, we had food to give them.

Now, they want to bring that same helping hand to their own community around Denver.

Mike Castellucci

Since Adventurist Backpack launched, it has provided 450,000 meals to families experiencing food insecurity across the country. That's up from their 2021 goal of 250,000 meals.

Along the 16th Street Mall, the husband-and-wife team were dropping off a shipment of the backpacks to the Aktiv store.

"Denver is good for start-ups because people are appreciative of small businesses," Matilda said.

Americans need to help each other out and the couple said they see this venture as a great way to provide for others.

"If all businesses gave back, it would have a real impact," Matilda said.