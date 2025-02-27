Women's professional rugby brings team to Denver in its inaugural season

DENVER — A new chapter for Women's Rugby is starting in the United States next month, and one of the six cities chosen for a team is Denver.

The Denver Onyx will become our city's first professional Women's Elite Rugby (WER) Team, and their first game is March 29.

The players talk to Allie Jennerjahn about their hopes for the team, in the video player below:

Women's professional rugby brings team to Denver in inaugural season

The six teams include the Denver Onyx, Bay Breakers, Boston Banshees, Chicago Tempest, New York Exiles and Twin Cities (TC) Gemini.

“Our vision was to connect the teams’ crests to each city and have eye catching colors, but at the same time, reach further into our storytelling,” WER Co-Founder and Vice-President Katherine Aversano said.

Denver's state capitol is said to be the only place in the world where you can find Rose Onyx — hence the team's name. It's a very rare stone mined in Pueblo County.