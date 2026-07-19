Sonis proves to be a thorn in Portland's side, Summit wins first match at Centennial Stadium

Dorothy said it first, but the look on the face of Lindsey Heaps said it best on Saturday: there's no place like home.

Heaps helped the Denver Summit dominate possession, chances created, and shots on goal en route to beating the Portland Thorns 2-1 in their first ever match at Centennial Stadium.

But it was another Colorado native who made her impact felt on the score sheet.

Janine Sonis has given her heart and soul to this Summit FC project from the very beginning; on Saturday, she gave her body to the cause - attracting abuse at every turn from Thorns defenders.

Eight minutes into stoppage time of the first half, Sonis played a teasing ball that nearly kissed the sizzling Colorado sky before nestling into the back of Portland's net, tying up the match 1-1.

"It's just fun to keep having these new experiences, I'm going to be sad when all the new is done," said Sonis after the match. "I continue to pinch myself in these moments and we need to continue to deliver performances like this. All the belief that everyone gives us, we want to reaffirm that."

Unsurprisingly, Heaps cracked head coach Nick Cushing's starting lineup in her first availability for the club. Cushing said that when he asked Heaps about her fitness level during the week, she ignored him and walked away.

He took that to mean that his new world-class player was ready to run for a full 90 minutes.

Denver Summit FC Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 19: Reaching the Summit Nick Rothschild

Heaps donned the captain's arm band and took her place in the heart of Denver's midfield. That being said, she clearly played with the freedom and courage to roam the pitch in an attempt to exploit Portland's defense.

Thanks to a questionable (at best) penalty in the 25th minute, another Colorado native made her mark on this match. Sophia Wilson slotted home the penalty kick in front of her hometown crowd, and the match remained deadlocked at one goal a-piece as we careened towards full time.

Until one of the youngest - and nicest (according to Sonis) - players on Denver's roster made her first major mark on the NWSL.

Natalie Means scored her first professional goal on a similarly stunning strike to Sonis - and that secured the Summit's housewarming present was three points and lift up to 10th place in the NWSL standings.

"It feels amazing, I've been wanting to get my first goal for awhile now," Means told Denver7 after the match. "I was really grateful it could come in a game like this when we needed it."

After the full time whistle, and some well-earned respite from the heat, the entire team rushed to Means and lifted her into the scorching summer air - creating a perfect metaphor for the bond this club shares.

"My teammates are everything," said Means. "They pick everyone up whenever they need it, and they were very willing to celebrate with me. [They are] so supportive and happy for me."

Denver Summit FC First Summit game in temporary Centennial Stadium sells out Lauren Lennon

Cushing said losing 3-0 to the KC Current on their return from break was the second worst loss of his managerial career.

Helping direct the Summit to their first win at Centennial Stadium also made the Cushing Managerial Power Rankings, on the positive end of the spectrum.

"It's up there," said Cushing. "It'll be an amazing memory for me personally to be here. I came here on June 1st, 2025 and this was all just one big dirt field. Thirteen months later we just won a game in this stadium. It's an amazing occasion, but it's one step forward. We have to continue this and harness it."

The Summit will see their new lineup once again put to the test as they hit the road for the first time since the break, heading east to take on Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit on July 26th.