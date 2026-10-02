Home sweet home: Denver Summit FC officially breaks ground on new stadium at Santa Fe Yards

DENVER — A new chapter for women's professional sports is taking shape in the Mile High City as Denver Summit FC officially broke ground on its new stadium at Santa Fe Yards. The permanent stadium at I-25 and South Broadway will have 14,500 seats and is set to open in 2028.

This is the second dedicated professional women's soccer stadium in the country, and nearby businesses have expressed their excitement for the permanent spot. Jen Millet, president of Denver Summit FC, reflected on the fanbase and the connection to the city that made this possible.

Watch Maggy Wolanske's report in the video player below:

Making history, Denver Summit breaks ground on permanent stadium site

"It's remarkable, and I think that Rob Cohen said it best, right? We are making history today, but we hope that women having their own facilities, their own stadiums, their own fans. It's just the norm in the future; to be a part of the early stages of that is really rewarding," Millet said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

As the Summit kicks off its first season in the NWSL, Millet said the commitment goes beyond bringing top athletes to Colorado. It’s also about investing in the infrastructure and the belief to build this legacy.

"So to be able to plant that flag here in a place that is so central that whether you're a fan of the club or not, you're going to know about us because we're between two of these massive corridors — is just something that I'm so proud to be a part of for women’s sports," Millet said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

For Colorado native and Summit captain Lindsey Heaps, the groundbreaking represents more than a new stadium. It’s an investment in women’s sports and an opportunity to inspire the next generation to fall in love with the game.

"It's a little bit surreal for me because this is obviously home to me, so growing up, I don't know if I ever believed this was born to happen, and it did bring a little tear to my eye today," said Heaps. "I'm so proud to be a part of it. I'm so lucky and so grateful that these guys brought me back here, but to see this happen and to have a specific women's stadium here in Colorado, I'm so happy. I'm so proud."

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Growing up, Heaps said she looked to European football and players like Lionel Messi for inspiration. Now, young girls and boys in Colorado will have the opportunity to watch women’s professional soccer in their own backyard and find role models closer to home. She said moments like the groundbreaking remind her not only why she loves the game, but also what she represents every time she steps on the field.

"I want the world to know, and all the fans of me and this team and of the national team to know that I'm playing for them, I'm playing for my family, and I want little girls and boys to grow up and look up to us and just see what's possible, but also just be a role model and a human being as well," Heaps said.