Victor Marx wins Colorado GOP nomination for governor after tight primary

DENVER — The too-close-to-call GOP primary for Colorado governor has been settled more than a week after the election.

The Associated Press has projected that Marine Corps veteran Victor Marx has won the Republican nomination, defeating his opponent, Barb Kirkmeyer, by at least 2,142 votes.

The June 30 Republican primary for governor had been too close to call at the end of election night, with Marx having a slight lead.

However, most counties, including the largest ones, have now reported their final results.

Marx will face off against Democrat Phil Weiser in November.

After his win on Thursday, the Republican nominee for Colorado governor took to social media to thank volunteers and voters for helping secure the nomination.

"THANK YOU, COLORADO. Because of you, your time, your door knocking, your phone calls, and your belief in something bigger than politics, we just won the Republican nomination for Governor. This victory belongs to every volunteer and supporter who refused to give up on our state. I am grateful beyond words. Now the real work begins. Colorado families are facing real challenges. High costs. Unaffordable housing and healthcare. Fears about unsafe neighborhoods and schools. Let’s face it, Colorado has changed, and not for the better. But there is hope. We can unite and build a better, stronger Colorado for all of us. This isn’t about a single political party. It’s about a single, unified Colorado! The general election starts now. Let’s go win it together," Marx said in a social media post.

Marx is something of a wild card candidate with an eclectic past. He made big claims about his life, including that his abusive stepfather forced Marx, at 7 years old, to kill a man.

His Democratic opponent released a statement of his own.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser criticized Marx, claiming the Republican is out of step with Colorado values.

"From the little we know about Victor Marx, his views and style are far out of step with Coloradans, and his nomination for governor is a threat to our state’s values and our future. Governing is serious business, and Coloradans have a clear choice in this race: a politics of showing up, listening, and fighting for the rights and freedoms of all – or a politics of deception, demonization, and distraction. As governor, I’ll meet this moment by fighting against lawlessness and corruption and for a brighter future for all Coloradans," Weiser said in a statement.

A third candidate, state Rep. Scott Bottoms, trailed both Marx and Kirkmeyer.

Marx led the GOP field in fundraising, with about $2.8 million in contributions and about $200,000 in the bank heading into the campaign’s final 20-day stretch. Marx more than doubled Kirkmeyer’s and Bottoms’ combined totals in each category.

Colorado hasn’t elected a Republican as governor in more than two decades, and the state backed Democrat Kamala Harris for president by more than 10 points over Donald Trump in 2024.

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, is term-limited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

