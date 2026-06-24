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Denver Summit FC settling in at 'one of the world's best' women's soccer training facilities

On June 17, the club moved into their brand new purpose-built facility in Centennial — the 43-acre CommonSpirit Performance Center.
Denver Summit FC settles in at 'one of the world's best' training facilities
Denver Summit
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DENVER — "It genuinely doesn't get any better than this," said Denver Summit FC's captain Janine Sonis of the team's training facility in Centennial.

Enough said, Janine.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Nick Rothchild spoke with Janine Sonis about the new facility.

Denver Summit FC settles in at 'one of the world's best' training facilities

The Colorado native has played soccer all over the world, including at Manchester City, and she says nothing compares to the Summit's brand new, 43-acre training facility.

"Absolutely no question," said Sonis. "It's the best."

After getting our first look at the CommonSpirit Performance Center, it's hard to argue with her assessment. The team moved into their new home on June 17, and as players trickled back in after their international break, they've all marveled at what's been built specifically for them.

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Women’s Sports

CommonSpirit Health partners with Denver Summit FC to fund training facility

Katie Parkins

"It gives us everything we need," added Sonis. "Beautiful pitches, two different types of grass, an incredible high-performance gym, literally every recovery item you could think of, and top that off with an amazing staff and you're really pairing two things together that breeds championships."

That's where Sonis and this squad's goals lie, and this purpose-built training facility should help with their journey to lift trophies.

As for where to store that hardware, Sonis says she wants them right up front where everyone can see.

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium