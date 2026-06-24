Denver Summit FC settling in at 'one of the world's best' women's soccer training facilities

DENVER — "It genuinely doesn't get any better than this," said Denver Summit FC's captain Janine Sonis of the team's training facility in Centennial.

Enough said, Janine.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Nick Rothchild spoke with Janine Sonis about the new facility.

Denver Summit FC settles in at 'one of the world's best' training facilities

The Colorado native has played soccer all over the world, including at Manchester City, and she says nothing compares to the Summit's brand new, 43-acre training facility.

"Absolutely no question," said Sonis. "It's the best."

After getting our first look at the CommonSpirit Performance Center, it's hard to argue with her assessment. The team moved into their new home on June 17, and as players trickled back in after their international break, they've all marveled at what's been built specifically for them.

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"It gives us everything we need," added Sonis. "Beautiful pitches, two different types of grass, an incredible high-performance gym, literally every recovery item you could think of, and top that off with an amazing staff and you're really pairing two things together that breeds championships."

That's where Sonis and this squad's goals lie, and this purpose-built training facility should help with their journey to lift trophies.

As for where to store that hardware, Sonis says she wants them right up front where everyone can see.