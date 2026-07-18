Arapahoe County officials, businesses and residents hoping for big impact from Summit's temporary home field

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Denver Summit FC won the first game at their temporary stadium in Centennial — and local officials, businesses and residents hope the new stadium will be a win for them too.

Local officials, businesses and residents have been basking in excitement for the club since it was first announced they'd be coming to Centennial.

"When we first heard that the summit was coming to Arapaho County, it was just utter excitement," said Arapahoe County Commissioner Jessica Campbell.

The Centennial Stadium will host the club through its 2027 season, with the team's permanent home in Santa Fe Yards slated to welcome fans in 2028. Then, it will be home to the NWSL team's practice facility after they move into their permanent stadium.

Denver Summit FC First Summit game in temporary Centennial Stadium sells out Lauren Lennon

Campbell told Denver7's Tyler Melito that Arapahoe County, in her eyes, was a perfect home for Colorado's women's pro soccer team.

"It's the right place, we are a healthy, thriving, sustainable community, and that is exactly the vibe of Summit FC," Campbell shared.

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Campbell is confident the Summit will have an impact in a number of ways.

"It will have an economic impact, we have so many great restaurants and bars around here," said Campbell. "It's going to be a cultural impact as well."

Local businesses like at 2 Penguins Tap and Grill are hoping Campbell's intuition is right.

"It's a great chance for people from all over the state, all over the region, you know, Wyoming, New Mexico, to come down and check out the area and and see what we you know we have to offer," said 2 Penguind General Manager Scott Woods.

Woods told Melito they want to be great neighbors to the Summit.

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"We're having a welcome to the neighborhood party," Woods explained. "Because that's what it is. We're in the neighborhood and we're the closest bar."

Woods also shared how they are thinking about catering to the Summit fans who come to watch the team.

"We normally close at 10 o'clock on a Saturday night. We're looking at staying open till 11 o'clock midnight to see if we get a push for that after game," Woods said. "We are expecting a good crowd for happy hour and for those pregame crowds."

As for the cultural impact, Campbell notes how the county is a melting pot just outside of Denver.

"Arapahoe County is the most diverse county in the state, and that is diversity of thought and opinion and lifestyle as well," Campbell said.

Long-time residents like Matt Yeingst agree. Yeingst is excited for the Summit to be playing just a short drive from his home.

"I think it's great," Yeingst said. "It's great for women's sports."

Matt noted the type of impact Summit players can have on the community's youth.

"Soccer is obviously, women's soccer in particular, is huge in Colorado as we know, and so for young women in this part of town, it's a great opportunity to maybe go see some practices, games, that type of thing," Matt said.

Matt's daughter Maddy agrees with her dad's take on the impact the Summit can have.

"I think they're a great role model for young female athletes," Maddy said. "Lots of female athletes don't continue on in their sport journey because of whatever reason. So I think seeing professional women athletes here in this community will really encourage a lot of young girls to continue through."