Upset Deion Sanders plans to give Travis Hunter his Jim Thorpe trophy after Colorado star snubbed

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Travis Hunter may be receiving his first trophy of the season in the form of his coach's 1988 Jim Thorpe Award.

Deion Sanders doesn't want his anymore. Not after Colorado's two-way standout and Heisman hopeful was overlooked as a finalist for the award given to the nation's top defensive back.

Sanders, who earned the award with Florida State, was outraged.

It's one of the few awards Hunter hasn't been named a finalist for in a season where he's dominated on offense and defense. He's in the running for numerous accolades that include most outstanding player, best receiver, top defensive player and most versatile.