GREELEY — Northern Colorado’s men’s basketball team heads into the new year with serious momentum.

The Bears have put together one of the best starts in program history (10-3), something head coach Steve Smiley said reflects both the team’s talent and its health.

“We’ve done some really good things,” Smiley said. “But more importantly, we’re healthy. When this team is healthy, we have depth. We can go big, we can go small. The momentum is really good right now.”

Northern Colorado recently made a statement with a road win over in-state rival Colorado, its first victory in Boulder.

Northern Colorado men’s basketball carries momentum into Big Sky play

Quinn Denker led the Bears in that win, scoring a career-high 33 points in his first game back from injury.

“About 9,000 people, all on their feet the last three minutes,” Denker said. “It was awesome.”

His return followed weeks of rehabilitation after breaking his hand early in the season.

“The doctors said I could be out for the season, so I just stayed diligent with the rehab and training," Denker said. "Getting back (early) felt like a Christmas miracle.”

Last season, Northern Colorado won the Big Sky regular-season title but fell one game short of the NCAA Tournament, losing in the conference championship game to Montana.

“We were the one seed, they were the two seed,” Smiley said. “It was an epic game. Someone had to lose. I think having eight guys back from that experience will really help us.”

Smiley, a Colorado native, has helped establish a program with strong local roots and a clear identity, with several players and staff members tied to the state.

“I don’t take it for granted,” Smiley said. “I think it helps build pride in what we’re doing.”

That belief extends to how the Bears approach each opponent.

“We don’t really care about the name on the jersey,” Denker said. “We see teams for what the scouting report says, not what people hype them up to be.”

Northern Colorado opens Big Sky Conference play on New Year’s Day against Montana State.