Built on culture: University of Denver gymnastics opens season with high expectations

DENVER — When fans think of the University of Denver and Magness Arena, hockey often comes to mind. But just steps away, one of the nation’s premier gymnastics programs continues to build on a legacy of excellence.

The Denver Pioneers enter the season coming off their 11th consecutive year ranked in the national top 15, and expectations remain high as they prepare for their season opener.

“We’re always chasing to be one of the best teams in the country,” head coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart told Denver7.

Kutcher-Rinehart, who has led the program for nearly 30 years, has guided Denver to national prominence, including a Final Four appearance in 2019. She credits the program’s sustained success to a culture rooted in character and teamwork.

Denver7

“It’s all about building culture,” Kutcher-Rinehart said. “Our philosophy is focused on character, teamwork and excellence. Continuing that culture helps build a legacy and helps in recruiting.”

That culture has also helped grow the program’s fan base. Magness Arena has become known for its energetic atmosphere, drawing both longtime supporters and newcomers to the sport.

“For people who’ve never been to a gymnastics meet, they come out and see how accessible our athletes are and how they can be role models,” Kutcher-Rinehart said. “The energy in the arena is incredible, and that’s what makes it so fun to compete.”

Senior Mila Brush said that support is felt on the floor.

“There’s so much energy, the fans, the donors, the little girls looking up to us,” Brush said. “There are so many people who support the program, and it’s super awesome to see them in the stands.”

Denver7

For Brush, this season is about leaving a legacy while helping guide a talented group of newcomers.

One of those newcomers is freshman Terra Rudder, part of the ninth-ranked recruiting class in the country. Rudder said DU felt like home right away and she can't wait to begin her first collegiate season.

“Our main goals are to stay really present, focus on what we know how to do and build consistency,” Rudder said. “The end goal is nationals.”

From seasoned veterans to eager freshmen, the Pioneers believe they have the talent and depth to compete on a national stage once again.

Denver opens its season Sunday at home against Stanford.