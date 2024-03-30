Sweet 16 showdown: CU women take on Iowa on Denver7

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado’s women’s basketball team will clash once again with the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Sweet 16 showdown, airing right here on Denver7.

Game coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Denver7.

Colorado beat 4-seed Kansas State University on Sunday to advance to its second straight Sweet 16 for a rematch with No. 1 seed Iowa.

While hype has focused on Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the rematch could likely be the most-viewed women’s basketball game of the year.

If the Buffs can shine, ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Ruocco said it'll be a great game to capitalize on.

"It's a chance for them with an incredible amount of eyeballs to show how great they are," said Ruocco.