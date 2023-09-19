Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Prime delivers in prime time: CU-CSU broke ESPN viewership records

Deion will tell you he "ain't hard to find," and the same has been true for the Buffs on television.
Fans of both CU and CSU enjoyed the extra attention on this year's Rocky Mountain Showdown. Denver7's Colette Bordelon reports.
Deion Sanders
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 12:53:41-04

Coach Prime is right at home in prime time.

Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State was the most watched ESPN late-prime game on record and fifth most-watched college football game ever, according to the network’s PR team.

ESPN says the game was also its most-streamed regular-season contest of all time.

CU, of course, came back from down 11 midway through the fourth quarter and ultimately won a double-overtime thriller over its longtime in-state rival, 43-35.

The showdown averaged 9.3 million viewers, with a peak of 11.1 million viewers, according to ESPN PR.

The viewership was also good for the fourth best regular-season college football game, excluding conference championships, on ESPN over the last six years.

Colorado State entered the game as a three-touchdown underdog before taking Colorado down to the wire in a game that was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff.

Shedeau Sanders

College Sports

‘Brady mode’: Shedeur Sanders’ explanation for game-tying drive vs. CSU

12:57 AM, Sep 17, 2023

Adding to the intrigue ahead of kickoff was a war of words between Sanders and Rams head coach Jay Norvell.

Norvell took an apparent jab at Sanders’ etiquette in a radio interview, saying he “take off his hat and his sunglasses” when he “talks to grown-ups.” Sanders said “it’s personal” and gained viral attention for gifting his signature eyewear to his team and broadcast crews ahead of the matchup.

CU is not done with the spotlight, either.

The No. 19 Buffs will return to the national stage in Week 4 when they visit No. 10 Oregon in Eugene. That game will air on Denver7 with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

Colorado’s home bout with the USC Trojans will air in Fox’s Big Noon Saturday slot the following week.

cu buffs vs oregon ducks_sept 23 2023.jpg

Denver7 | Sports

CU, Oregon to square off in AP Top 25 bout on Denver7

Landon Haaf
1:42 PM, Sep 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018