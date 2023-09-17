CSU leads CU 21-14 after electric first half in Boulder | Rocky Mountain Showdown updates

Colorado State led Colorado 21-14 after an electric first half Saturday night at Folsom Field that had everything you could ask for from a rivalry game: Two defensive scores, some flashy offense and some after-the-whistle chippiness.

Leading the way for CSU were the connection between quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi wideout Tory Horton (8 completions and a trick-play passing touchdown by Horton) and a defense that largely held CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders in check and intercepted the first Sanders pass of the year.

Shilo Sanders, a Buffs defensive back and son of head coach Deion Sanders, returned an interception 80 yards for a score on Colorado State's opening drive. CSU recovered a Travis Hunter fumble and took it to the house to take a 14-7 lead.

Another storyline: The laundry was flying throughout the first 30 minutes. CSU was flagged 11 times in the first half, while CU was called for five penalties.

