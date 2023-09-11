CU, Oregon to square off in AP Top 25 bout on Denver7

DENVER — Deion Sanders’ No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes will square off with the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on Sept. 23, and the game will air on Denver7.

Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. MST.

The contest marks the Pac-12 opener for both programs, and the first clash between Sanders and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who blasted CU as “irrelevant” to the conference during the offseason.

The Buffs, of course, are bolting for the Big 12 next year as the Pac-12 is left with a future that is murky at best.

Colorado took the college football world by storm with its upset of then-No. 17 TCU in its season opener, and as an encore thumped longtime rival Nebraska in Sanders’ home debut.

Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders

Oregon, meanwhile, kicked off its season with an 81-7 drubbing of FCS foe Portland State on Sept. 2. Texas Tech took the Ducks down to the wire in Week 2, with Oregon prevailing 38-30 in Lubbock.

The tilt between the Buffs and Ducks could loom large in the final Pac-12 standings. Even as the conference is falling apart in a wave of realignment, it’s crowded at the top. Eight Pac-12 teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 after Week 2: USC (No. 5), Washington (No. 8), Utah (No. 12), Oregon (No. 13), Oregon State (No. 16), Colorado (No. 18), Washington State (No. 23) and UCLA (No. 24).