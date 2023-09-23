Oregon dominates CU: 42-6 blowout as the Buffs struggle against the Ducks

Even with all the hype and hope for a Colorado win, most pundits didn’t expect Colorado to roll out of Eugene with a victory over Oregon.

The Ducks were a 21-point favorite, but many Buffs fans probably weren’t expecting the sting of a blowout in front of a sold out crowd inside a very loud Autzen Stadium. It looked like it was going to be a complete shutout

Colorado, now 3-1 on the season, fell to Oregon 42 to 6.

Going into the game, both teams were ranked in the top 20. But Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning had enough of the hype around Colorado, not mincing words in a pregame speech.

“Rooted in substance. Not flash. Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads. You talk with your helmet, right? Every moment. The Cinderella story is over man,” Lanning said dissing Colorado. “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins”

Amanda Loman/AP Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls out to players during the first half of an NCAA football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Out of the gate, Buffs defense struggled on Oregon’s first drive of the game. With 10 plays and 71 yards it was an easy touchdown drive for the Ducks.

Then came self-inflicted wounds: two penalties for Buff’s defense before the Ducks’ Casey Kelly scored leaving Colorado down 13-0.

Recapping the first quarter, 2 Ducks’ possessions translated to 2 touchdown drives with penalties hurting CU.

Just before the end of the first quarter, CU made a run into Oregon territory without scoring.

Amanda Loman/AP Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) is brought down by Colorado safety Trevor Woods (43) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Buffs’ defense got a bit of energy in the 2nd quarter as CU’s Jordan Domineck made a sack but in the next snap the Ducks ran it up the gut and made a 16-yard touchdown drive to bring the score to 19-0.

Oregon made the 2-point conversion to take a 21-0 lead over the buffs, still in the 2nd.

A big moment with 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter as the CU’s Jahquez Robinson grabbed a much-needed turnover – Oregon’s the first turnover of the season.

Unable to capitalize on the turnover, Oregon sacked CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders two times in a single drive and with the extra point that brought Oregon up 28-0, still in the 2nd quarter.

On the Buff’s next drive, Oregon true freshman Teitum Tuioti came in with another sack against CU’s quarterback – the 4th of the game.

It got worse. Just before halftime, the Ducks Bo Nix ran it in for yet another Oregon touchdown taking a 35-0 lead.

Looking for a spark of life after the half, the Buffs fell short bringing points in their first drive of the 3rd quarter. In the first half, Colorado only brought 10 plus yards in just 3 plays.

With 9 minutes left in the quarter, Jordan James on a 1-year-drive scored a touchdown. With the goal, the Ducks brought the lead to 42-0.

In the final seconds of the 3rd quarter, the Buffs attempted to make offensive moves, picking up several first downs but heading into the final quarter, it was the same story for Colorado.

In the 4th quarter, Buffs quarterback Sanders made several attempts to get on the board with successful completions but Colorado kept coming up short.

With fears of a complete shutout, the Buffs finally scored their only touchdown with less than 4 minutes left in the game with Shedeur Sander's to Michael Harrison.

Looking ahead to next week, Colorado returns to Boulder to host USC.