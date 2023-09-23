Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

‘They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins’: Oregon’s coach ripped CU in pregame speech

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning wasn't riding the Buffs hype train.
A nail-biter of a game Saturday as the Colorado Buffs take on Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Even though the Ducks are favored to win, CU is one of the hottest teams in the country and they’re looking to break the Ducks long streak of winning games at home. Game on Denver7 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
lanning thumbnail.jpg
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 17:42:03-04

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning didn’t mince words while dissing the Buffs in a pregame speech to his players Saturday.

“They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins,” Lanning said in the locker room before the Ducks took the field against Colorado.

“This games not being played in Hollywood, it’s being played on grass,” he added.

A clip of the speech aired on the ABC broadcast during the second quarter when Oregon had already mounted a sizable lead over CU.

In it, Lanning also made a blunt prediction about the Buffs, who visited Eugene with a 3-0 record and a No. 19 ranking: “The Cinderella story is over.”

Oregon carried a 35-0 lead into halftime at Autzen Stadium.

CU, of course, had grabbed local and national headlines throughout the first three weeks of the season. Head coach Deion Sanders’ unconventional swagger and coaching style, coupled with Heisman-caliber play from his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders as well as two-way star Travis Hunter, had taken the college football world by storm.

If anything could cause the hype train to come screeching to a halt, it was the Ducks’ pounding of the Buffaloes from the jump. Oregon outgained CU 378-21 in the first half.

Lanning made headlines over the summer for taking jabs at Colorado’s relevance – or lack thereof – to the Pac-12 Conference when news broke that the Buffs were leaving the conference for the Big 12.

“I don’t remember them winning anything,” he said back in July of a CU team that boats just one winning season as a member of the Pac-12.

While bulletin board material has proven to be a motivator for Colorado this season, Lanning said earlier this week that he had no regrets about those comments, according to a report by Ducks Wire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018