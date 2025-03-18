'I feel like we're better': CU Buffs begin year three of the Coach Prime era

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders is a big fan of hats, but this year, he's happy to have one less to wear.

This is the first year he will not have to juggle the simultaneous responsibilities of being a coach and a dad.

"You don't understand how much I appreciate that because when you're a dad and a coach, you're wearing two hats," Coach Prime explained. "You're coaching your butt off, but naturally, you're making sure your kids are all right at the same time, so it's different for me but I'm loving the process."

Reflecting on his team's improvement, Sanders noted that the Colorado Buffaloes are stronger, especially on both lines and in the backfield with the addition of Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to the coaching staff. The team's run game, which struggled last season, is a focus this year, and they are determined to establish a strong running game.

“I know we had a few phenomenal players that you're going to see get drafted, but as a team, I feel like we're better," Coach Prime said.

The quarterback position is up for competition between two candidates: five-star freshman Julian "Juju" Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter. Coach Prime is testing them to see how they handle challenges.

The Buffaloes will host their annual Black and Gold Spring Game on April 19, though Prime hopes to switch things up this year by playing against another team. Details are still being finalized.