DU Pioneers to take on Boston University in 19th NCAA Frozen Four

DENVER — For the nineteenth time, the University of Denver hockey team advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four after defeating No. 3-seed Cornell Big Red in the Northeast Regional Final on Saturday.

No. 1-seed Denver beat Cornell 2-1 at MassMutual Center in Massachusetts.

While Cornell was relentless, Denver Goaltender Matt Davis made 24 saves for a personal winning streak of 7 games, said the team.Davis also stopped Cornell’s final 20 shots of the game.

Denver’s points were scored by freshmen Forward Miko Matikka and Sam Harris.

“We’ll play anybody anywhere anytime, we had the most adversity with our travel, shortest turnaround and our guys never once talked about it,” said DU Hockey Head Coach David Carle “We came up here ready to battle, and we did that. I’m really proud of them for it.”

The Pioneers head off to the national semifinals in St. Paul to take on Boston University on April 11.