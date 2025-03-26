Hockey's Big Dance is almost here, and as always, the Denver Pioneers are in the hunt. With a record 10 national titles, the Pioneers are aiming to make history once again, and it all begins this weekend.

"I think we'd be the first class to have three rings in Denver hockey history, because back in the day when they did win three titles in four years, freshmen weren't allowed to play, so they didn't get a ring," explained DU senior goaltender Matt Davis. "So, it'd be just pretty special to be able to leave a lasting mark on the program."

The Pioneers are accustomed to having a target on their backs, and they plan to use that as motivation to push them through the postseason.

Denver7

"Nobody wants us to win," DU team captain Carter King said, smiling. "When you win a lot recently, teams get a little sick of you winning, so it's an honor to have that and we appreciate the increased intensity we get from opponents."

As the 3-seed in the upcoming tournament, the Pioneers are looking to defend their national title, but they are not underestimating their first opponent, 2-seed Providence.

DU Hockey heads to 16th consecutive NCAA tournament

"This is what you come to Denver for — to get the opportunity to play in these moments, these games, this event," DU head coach David Carle said. "There's 16 great teams in the country to all have a chance at it, and so we're going to need to play our best on Friday night to have a chance to move on."

The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. MT on Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire for the regional semifinals.

