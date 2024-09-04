Colorado's Deion Sanders praises rival coach Matt Rhule ahead of Nebraska game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders made the matchup with fellow coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska personal a year ago. This season, there's nothing but praise.

The Colorado coach commended his rival days before the Buffaloes travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the final meeting between the storied programs for the foreseeable future.

Colorado and Nebraska were longtime rivals when both were in some version of the Big 12. The Cornhuskers moved to the Big Ten in 2011 and the Buffaloes to the Pac-12. But Colorado returned to the Big 12 this season.

Both teams are coming off season-opening wins.