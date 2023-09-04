Watch Now
Coach Prime's matchup with Nebraska's Matt Rhule will be a contrast in program building methods

Deion Sanders had Colorado ready for prime time after all of the hype and attention in the nine months since Coach Prime was hired.
Sep 04, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's Matt Rhule says it's not for him to say how other coaches should go about building their football programs.

He is taking a slow and deliberate tact and hopes to rely on the development of high school recruits to create a strong foundation and staying power.

Colorado's Deion Sanders has almost totally flipped his roster.

His team of transfers is the story of college football this week after it beat TCU on the road.

Nebraska and Colorado renew their rivalry from their days in the Big Eight and Big 12 when they meet Saturday in Boulder.

