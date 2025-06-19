Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders caught driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville

STRONGVILLE, Ohio — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was pulled over by the Strongsville Police Department early Tuesday morning after police said he was driving about 40 miles over the speed limit.

At approximately 12:26 a.m., a police officer, using radar, clocked Sanders traveling 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 71 northbound near State Route 82, in a Dodge Ram TRX.

Sanders was given a ticket and is due in court on July 3 if he chooses to challenge it, rather than pay the fine.

The Colorado QB was drafted by the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.