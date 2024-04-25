What happens if the Broncos don't pick a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?

If the NFL media believes the Denver Broncos are going to make a right turn, head coach Sean Payton will figure out a way to go up instead.

The man hates "the football train" as he calls it — a collective hive-mind generated in the media that creates narratives and echo chambers.

"Listen to it, but don't jump on" is Payton's way.

So what if the Broncos buck the belief that they must draft a quarterback in the first round this year? Let's explore potential player options and tactics.

Scenario 1: Stay at 12 and pick a player

For the sake of argument, let's pretend all of the "great" quarterbacks are gone by the time we get to the Broncos' 12th overall pick, and the Pa(y)tons — head coach Payton and GM George Paton — have decided to just make a pick. The options will likely be plentiful, and if they play their cards right, they'll end up with a perennial Pro Bowl player thanks to a run on QBs.

The Joker - TE Brock Bowers

Calling this guy a tight end is like calling the original Hershey's Take 5 a chocolate bar — that description is a grave disservice to the depth and value of the product. Bowers projects to be an elite game changer. For the Broncos, he would be what Payton calls a "Joker." That simply means a match-up nightmare, sort of like Nikola Jokic.

One little nugget about Bowers, unlike the tight ends of Broncos past, he doesn't fall down after he catches a pass. Roughly 494 of Bowers' 714 yards last season came after the catch.

The Nightmare - EDGE Dallas Turner

Considered by many to be the best defensive EDGE player in the draft, pairing Turner with Baron Browning and/or Jonathon Cooper could conjure visions of Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. At the very least, it would create one of the younger more explosive pass rush units in the entire NFL.

Turner is an elite athlete with maddening first-step speed that accentuates his Gumby-esque length and bends around the edge. He's not always impressive against the run, but in a league predicated on speed these days, Turner would be an instant game-changer for a burgeoning Broncos defense.

The Mauler - OT JC Latham

Another Alabama product, Latham is what I would imagine a grizzly bear might look like if it strapped on pads and a helmet. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds of rippling muscles and bad intentions, the NFL Network called him "a bulldozer in human form." And I must agree.

He'd be a plug-and-play guy anywhere on the offensive line and an immediate improvement to the Broncos' running game. Now, Denver's line was actually pretty good last year, and save the departure of Larry Cushenberry III to Tennessee, there doesn't seem to be a lot of places to fit a man of this... stature. But they'll figure it out because he's just that good.

The Shadow - CB Terrion Arnold

What's with me and Alabama guys? It worked out OK with Pat Surtain II, so why not go back to that well and bring in another 'Bama corner?

Arnold is certainly not Surtain, but putting a ball hawk like him opposite the football equivalent of a black hole could create more turnovers than a French bakery. I understand that Broncos Country may groan at this selection — with some believing Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell to be the better prospect — but if you watch Arnold in press-man coverage, I think you may change your tune. It's like watching a receiver haunted by his shadow.

Scenario 2: Trade back

If the Broncos aren't going to draft a quarterback, this would be my preferred option: gather assets and still set yourself up to make a selection at the back end of Round 1. Here are a few guys that could be available in that world.

The Assassin - EDGE Laiatu Latu

Those of us with Colorado football leanings are acutely aware of Latu's ability to get to the quarterback. He basically lived in the Buffs' backfield, sacking Shedeur Sanders what felt like 1,000 times. He's smart, strong, determined, and crafty — not necessarily the most common words used when describing an EDGE menace but welcomed all the same.

What Latu can't accomplish with guile will get done with brute strength or deceptive speed. And he can diagnose within milliseconds which of those tactics he needs to employ in any given situation.

The Beast - WR Adonai "AD" Mitchell

Whoever ends up playing QB for Denver will need guys to throw to, so how about 6-foot-2, 205 pounds of pure pass-catching prowess? Mitchell is still learning the finer points of route running but is one of the best receivers in this draft at catching balls outside of his frame. Plus, the last time the Broncos drafted a guy purely based on his route running... well, he's in Cleveland now.

Picture in your mind Courtland Sutton on one side, Mitchell on the other, and Marvin Mims inside. Now that's a passing attack that would make a lot of quarterbacks salivate.

The Boulder - DT Jer'Zhan Newton

As the nickname suggests, Newton is an absolute force on the inside of any defensive front. He's compact with a low center of gravity, which makes him darn near impossible to move off his spot, similar to current Broncos defensive lineman DJ Jones. He's by no means a finished product but could jump right in the D-line rotation and not miss a beat. Plus, when Jones needs a breather inside, you're not losing much against the run with a guy this stout.

Interior defensive linemen aren't always the sexiest first-round picks, but they're the building blocks of a winning program. And this guy is a literal building block.

Scenario 3: Later round quarterbacks

If the Broncos avoid drafting a quarterback in Round 1, they will need to draft one before Mr. Irrelevant gets his jersey. Honestly, even if they take a guy early, they may still take another later on (see Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins in 2012).

The Tinkerer - Spencer Rattler

Personally, this would be my top choice for a mid-round quarterback. Rattler had a bit of a checkered college career, transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina. But his talent is undeniable. Mature, accurate, and composed, Rattler possesses the traits of a QB who's ready to jump to the NFL and play right away. But he's not projected as a first-round pick, mostly because not all scouts believe his arm strength is up to snuff for the professional game.

I, for one, prefer accuracy anyway. When you watch him throw, his balls seem to get onto receivers plenty quickly. He's also tough and not afraid to step up under pressure and deliver a strike.

The Phoenix - Jordan Travis

You probably know the name Jordan Travis because of the way his injury tanked Florida State's chances to make the College Football Playoff last season. So if Michael Penix Jr. scares you away with his injury history, perhaps you just want to skip this section.

The good news (if there ever is when it comes to injuries) is that Travis is expected to fully recover from his leg injury. However, he was unable to participate in pre-draft workouts.

A tremendous leader and an accurate improviser, Travis shows a propensity for making "off-platform throws" look natural, which can be a blessing and a curse. If you're Aaron Rodgers, you'll ride that puppy to the Hall of Fame. If you're Drew Lock, you'll ride it to... where is he playing now? Saskatchewan?

The Adonis - Joe Milton III

If this was a "looks like a professional QB" contest, Milton may go No. 1 overall. Standing 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Milton is a rare physical specimen. But so is Von Miller, and I wouldn't want him to line up under center for my football team.

The difference between Milton and Miller is that Milton has a cannon for a right arm. He dazzled at the Combine, routinely throwing 70+ yards with ease. He's also deceptively quick for his size and adept at making plays outside the pocket. However, his fastballs seem to miss the strike zone a little too often for most NFL coaches' liking. Maybe he'd be a better fit for the Rockies' pitching staff.

The Turtle - Taulia Tagovailoa

To be fair to Taulia, I'm only calling him The Turtle because he went to Maryland. He's honestly more of the hare than the tortoise from the fable.

Much like his brother, Tua, he's a bit on the diminutive side. His stature will keep him off a lot of NFL draft boards, but I think there's something here that might be worth taking a flier on. He's got elite footwork and throws a magnificent deep ball. Plus, there's the whole NFL pedigree thing considering his brother is a Pro Bowler with the Dolphins. Plus, Sean Payton made quite a career for himself in New Orleans working with a diminutive quarterback.

Tagovailoa will likely be available in the 7th round and beyond so, there really would be no commitment here. And I see an opportunity for up-side.