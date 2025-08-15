Trey McBride's homecoming paints a picture of Colorado greatness

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — From Fort Morgan to Fort Collins to Arizona, Trey McBride has dominated at every rung of the NFL ladder.

In 2021, McBride became Colorado State's only winner of the Mackey Award, which is given to the best collegiate tight end in the nation. Three years later, he was named to his first NFL Pro Bowl.

However, not everyone was aware of his rise to prominence.

"What's crazy is I didn't know he was from Colorado until yesterday," said McBride's teammate and fellow Colorado native Calais Campbell. "I was shocked, I should know everybody from Colorado. It's really cool. There's not a lot of us, so we definitely have that fraternity and that brotherhood."

Doug Benc/AP NFC tight end Trey McBride (85), of the Arizona Cardinals, catches a pass in front of AFC strong safety Derwin James (3), of the Los Angeles Chargers, during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, February 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL)

McBride was second in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards among tight ends in 2024, but when asked about being the best in the league, he said that's not exactly his priority.

"It doesn't matter to me," McBride said. "I think I'm a great tight end, and for what we do in this offense, I do a good job. There are a lot of great tight ends in this league; just to be considered one of the top is a huge honor to me."

Heading into his fourth NFL season, McBride calls life in the league a blessing. He's living proof that a kid from Fort Morgan can become the very best at his profession.

With that blessing, however, comes a responsibility to lead. That's a burden McBride's wide shoulders can willingly handle.

"You play the game, you want to lead," McBride said. "That's my rule now, being one of the guys on this offense, I need to bring these guys along with me and show them the right way."

Denver7 Sports Pictured: Arizona Cardinals TE and Colorado native Trey McBride talking with Denver7 Sports' Nick Rothschild

"He's a leader by example, does everything the right way," said Arizona's head coach Jonathan Gannon. "He helps out his teammates, which is cool to see. He goes above and beyond to help his teammates."

McBride returned home for joint practices with the Denver Broncos, and while the team he grew up rooting for became the enemy on the field, he still had plenty of support in the stands.

"This is one of the first times I've had everyone out at a practice. It was cool to have them out watching me," McBride said. "It's special. To be here playing against the team I grew up watching is very surreal."