Riddell visits all 275 Colorado schools participating in Broncos' ALL IN. ALL COVERED. initiative

DENVER — Riddell announced on Wednesday that it had officially visited all 275 Colorado schools participating in the Denver Broncos' new helmet donation campaign.

The team announced its ALL IN. ALL COVERED. initiative earlier this year, with a goal of delivering more than 15,000 high-tech helmets to every high school tackle football program in Colorado over the next four years.

According to Riddell, the Axiom helmet has an improved shell, facemask and visor, but that’s just the start.

“The best, most protective helmet is actually the best fitting helmet,” said Erin Griffin, senior vice president of marketing communications for Riddell. “And so utilizing our True Fit technology, we actually take a series of images of an athlete's head and build them a helmet that's configured for their head.”

“The helmet comes with a sensor pad, and that unit tracks impacts,” explained Bobby Mestas, director of youth & high school football for the Denver Broncos. “And then the coach has a sideline device that is connected to the sensor pads via Bluetooth. And so every impact that takes place during a game or practice, the coach then receives an aggregated report daily, weekly, that shows what the load was. It shows the intensity of hits.”



Denver Broncos showcase high-tech helmet ahead of high school donation campaign

In a post on X, Riddell said it had officially visited all participating schools. The company will conduct six "caravan tour stops" this year to set up the helmets, and 50 Riddell personnel have been assigned to assist the schools.

We have officially visited every participating school in the ALL IN. ALL COVERED. initiative ✅@Broncos @BroncosOffField pic.twitter.com/qtj2mimq72 — Riddell Sports (@RiddellSports) May 21, 2025

Patrick Smyth, chief communications officer for the Broncos, took to social media Wednesday to thank Riddell for its work.

"To date, 99% of the high school programs in Colorado are registered for unprecedented helmet health & safety initiative," Smyth said.

Denver7's Ryan Fish contributed to this report.