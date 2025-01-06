Nix dazzles, Broncos throttle Chiefs’ second-stringers 38-0 to secure playoff berth

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was nearly perfect and the defense suffocated a Kansas City offense comprised mostly of backups as Denver dominated the Chiefs to secure its first playoff berth since 2015 Sunday.

Nix set a new Broncos franchise record for single-game completion percentage, completing 26 of 29 passes (89.7%) to break the previous record (89.3%) set by Peyton Manning in 2013. He converted his first 18 passes of the game and finished with a career-high 321 yards, four touchdowns and a 152.1 passer rating.

A perfect passer rating in the NFL is 158.3.

Nix also set a new NFL rookie record for passing touchdowns at home. The record-breaking pass was a wild, thrice-deflected toss to the back of the endzone. Nix later extended that record to 19, and was Denver's leading rusher in the game with 47 yards.

Courtland Sutton led Broncos wide receivers with 98 yards and a touchdown, securing a big payday in the process. Marvin Mims added to his breakout, Pro Bowl campaign with two more receiving touchdowns.

The Broncos held the Chiefs under 100 yards of offense and recorded five sacks as Kansas City rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and several other key starters with the AFC’s No. 1 seed wrapped up.

Denver's eight-year playoff drought was the longest in NFL history following a Super Bowl win, according to The Denver Post's Troy Renck. The Broncos earn a trip to Buffalo for a date with the No. 2-seed Bills (13-4) in the first round of the playoffs.

Significant 38-0 victory by #Broncos. Ends eight-year playoff drought, longest ever after winning Super Bowl. Broncos are back. And they earned this. They need not apologize for 10 wins. — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 6, 2025

