$500k catch: Broncos’ Courtland Sutton cashes in with 32-yard grab vs. Chiefs

DENVER — Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a good day at the office Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His third catch of the game – a 32-yard pass from quarterback Bo Nix – not only set up a field goal that put Denver ahead by 24 points at the half. It also earned Sutton a $500,000 bonus.

Sutton revised his 2-year contract with the Broncos in July, to include $1.5 million in new performance incentives, according to Over The Cap. One of them was $500,000 if he reached 1,065 receiving yards on the season.

The seventh-year pro came into the regular season finale 82 yards shy of that mark. First-half catches of 47, 10 and 32 yards put him over the 1,065 threshold. The 10-yard grab was for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Denver would go on to win in dominant fashion, 38-0, with Nix setting multiple records along the way. Hear Denver7 Sports' Nick Rothschild and Bradey King discuss the historic win in the video player below:

Kansas City was resting several key starters with the AFC’s top seed in hand.