Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Broncos

Actions

Broncos' Bo Nix sets new rookie passing record with insane triple-deflection TD completion vs. Chiefs

Chiefs Broncos Football
Geneva Heffernan/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
Chiefs Broncos Football
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The Denver Broncos’ offense was rolling in the first half of their must-win season finale against the Chiefs.

Bo Nix completed each of his first 18 passes in the first half, and made a little history in the process.

His third touchdown pass of the afternoon was thrice deflected in the back of the endzone before landing in the hands of Devaughn Vele for what goes down in the books as a 3-yard score.

It was Nix’s 18th passing touchdown at home, which is the most by a rookie in NFL history, according to The Denver Post’s Troy Renck.

Nix was electric in the first half, racking up 215 yards passing and another 47 rushing – despite a 29-yard scramble being called back for holding in the final minute of the half. Denver led 24-0 at the break.

The Broncos need a win or tie to clinch the AFC's No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvoicemailhotline.png

Captain Colorado Photography_Empower.jpeg

Raiders Broncos Football