Broncos' Bo Nix sets new rookie passing record with insane triple-deflection TD completion vs. Chiefs

DENVER — The Denver Broncos’ offense was rolling in the first half of their must-win season finale against the Chiefs.

Bo Nix completed each of his first 18 passes in the first half, and made a little history in the process.

His third touchdown pass of the afternoon was thrice deflected in the back of the endzone before landing in the hands of Devaughn Vele for what goes down in the books as a 3-yard score.

This TD was wild. 🤯



📺: CBS

It was Nix’s 18th passing touchdown at home, which is the most by a rookie in NFL history, according to The Denver Post’s Troy Renck.

That is how you keep a streak alive. Bo Nix has 18 passing TDs at home, a new NFL rookie record. He has 28 overall, second most by a rookie behind Justin Herbert (31). And he has 17-for-17, three shy of Hugh Millen's club record of 20 straight set in 1994. Other than that.....… — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 5, 2025

Nix was electric in the first half, racking up 215 yards passing and another 47 rushing – despite a 29-yard scramble being called back for holding in the final minute of the half. Denver led 24-0 at the break.

The Broncos need a win or tie to clinch the AFC's No. 7 seed in the playoffs.