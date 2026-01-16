Last year in Buffalo, these Broncos fans predicted the team would be back. Now they want playoff redemption

DENVER — Broncos fans are preparing for the biggest game of the season as the team hopes to keep its playoff berth alive this Saturday in their game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High.

But it was almost exactly one year ago, in 2025, that the Broncos were celebrating making it to their first playoff game in nearly a decade, playing the Bills in Buffalo.

Denver7's Micah Smith and Colin Riley traveled to Buffalo to cover the team's return to the postseason.

“I think Denver’s got a heck of a chance," Broncos fan Ken Castaneda, also known as Bronco Ken, said leading up to the 2025 game. "I’m excited for the game, I want a competitive game, our defense needs to show up."

Back then, for Broncos fan Merry Brannen, also known as Bronco Merry:

“I get it, people don’t expect us to win, they don’t expect that we’ll rise above. But I always believe in the underdog kind of story," she said. "I think we’ve got a good chance… we could pull off a little sneaky surprise."

Denver7 Broncos Merry and Bronco Ken talk with Denver7's Micah Smith at Niagara Falls in 2025

The Bills won that matchup, 31-7.

“I was super sad. Well, I was sad that we lost, but at the same time, I had such an amazing experience out there,” Brannen said. “Seeing my football family hanging out, that was amazing. It had been 10 years since playoffs, so to get to a Wild Card spot nine years later, it was exciting.”

Despite that loss, Brannen and other Broncos fans remained optimistic that the Broncos would be in the playoffs again in 2026.

Now she's looking for playoff redemption against the same opponent as a year ago.

“I know we've had growing pains. I look at the Bills, they always say, I ‘Billieve’, well, I believe. I do ‘Bolieve’ in our Bo (Nix), and I believe in this team, and I think they're coming together," she said. "I mean, we really got to play though. We got to play. We can't come back at the fourth quarter Saturday. We've got to come out hard and strong and show them that they're in our town and we're here to win."

Brannen said this rematch is a full circle moment.

“I loved us getting a first round bye, having a week off to recoup, and now the Bills are coming to our territory” Brannen said.

And Brannen will be there to witness it all.

“I am a member of the Denver Broncos Quarterback Club. I've actually been a member, I think, six years, and the last two years they invited me to be on the board, which was super special. And they do a lottery,” Brannen said. “So did the lottery, and I actually got picked. So I will be there. The Broncos gift us 20 seats to every game.”

Brannen said she’s also not worried about the Broncos underdog status going into the game.

“I don't mind being an underdog, because I think you can always rise above but I did see that Bo Nix was doing his ’overdog’ shirt. I ordered it. Don't have it yet, but I like it,” Brannen said.

Brannen said Broncos Country has heart and soul and that will be on full display during this weekend’s game.