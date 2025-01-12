Broncos fans remain optimistic after playoff loss to the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Even after a tough loss following the Bronco’s first playoff berth in almost a decade, Broncos fans feel optimistic about the team’s future.

“They started out really hot, and I was so excited after the first couple of plays. But it wasn’t how we wanted it to turn out,” Erin Wilmott, a Broncos fan from South Carolina, said. “We were just excited for them to have a playoff game so, win or lose, we knew we would have a good time.”

Wilmott and other fans said quarterback Bo Nix continues to give them hope for a more successful playoff run in the future.

Denver Broncos Bills dominate the clock, stymie Denver offense to end Broncos’ season Landon Haaf

“I still believe Bo Nix is our quarterback for next season, so we need to invest in him and invest in our offense,” Raphael Vasques, a Broncos fan from Canada, said. “I’m happy for the Broncos and anxious for the next season."

Game day tailgating in Buffalo

Before the game, Buffalo Bills super fan Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson invited Bills and Broncos fans alike to his infamous tailgate at Hammer Lot, just a few yards away from Highmark Stadium.

The centerpiece of the tailgate is a Ford Pinto, which Johnson uses as a grill.

“Back 35 years ago, in 1989, when I started it, I had a good tailgate crew. We’d always be up to our shenanigans. The first time I put something on the hood of the car, I was trying to make a wooden grill and cook a burger on a flaming grill, and it burned through the plywood and put a little tiny mark on my hood, which really ticked me off,” Johnson said. “So I tried it again the next week, and it made a bigger mark. I started throwing more and more grills on as the years went by. That’s the key; this didn’t happen all at once; this happened over 35 years.”

Ken “Bronco Ken” Castaneda said Pinto Ron’s tailgate is one of the best in the country.

“We thank Pinto Ron for inviting us to the tailgate. We’re having a great time!” Castaneda said.

Castaneda would’ve preferred if his team had won, but he said it feels great to have made it to the postseason.