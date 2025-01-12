Broncos faithful in Bills Mafia territory: Hear from Denver fans at Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Denver Bronco fans from all over the country are arriving in Buffalo, New York ahead of the NFL Wildcard Playoff Game.

The Broncos, who have one of the highest attendance records in the NFL, are hoping to secure their first playoff win in almost a decade and so is their fan base.

“We talked about it on Sunday when we dominated the Chiefs. And my brother from Arizona called me and said ‘let’s go to Buffalo!’ And I said ‘ok, let’s go!” Broncos fan Ken Castaneda, also known as Bronco Ken said. “I think Denver’s got a heck of a chance. I’m excited for the game, I want a competitive game, our defense needs to show up.”

For Broncos fan Merry Brannen, also known as Bronco Merry:

“I get it, people don’t expect us to win, they don’t expect that we’ll rise above. But I always believe in the underdog kind of story, and I think we’ve got a good chance… we could pull off a little sneaky surprise,” Brannon said.

Hear from Broncos fans at Niagara Falls ahead of Broncos-Bills

Bronco Merry and Bronco Ken consistently attend home games. But for other fans, like Kass Oltmanns, from Elko, Navada, every game is an away game.

“Been a Bronco fan, it’s in my family, we are originally from Wyoming so it became a family tradition to be a Broncos fans. My dad started it and I carried it on,” Oltmanns said.

Olttmans said him and his best friend Travis Casper started the duo “Broncos Roadwarriors' after a trip to a game in Seattle.

“We came up with a moniker called the Bronco Roadwarriors like the wrestling group ‘the roadwarriors’. So every game, no matter where we’re at, we dress up as our gimmick and the moniker is kind of a true story because every where we go is a road game for us,” Oltmanns said.

Oltmanns said he’s confident this trip to Buffalo will be well worth it.

Super Bowl Appearances

While both the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have had multiple Super Bowl Appearances, the Broncos have competed in 8 Super Bowls and won 3.

The Buffalo Bills have appeared in4 consecutive Super Bowlgames but have not won one.

Franchise history

The Buffalo Bills were founded in 1959 and were the seventh team to be admitted to the American Football League when the franchise was awarded to Ralph C. Wilson in 1959.

The The Denver Broncos began play in the American Football League in 1960 before it merged with the NFL in 1966.

Game attendance

According to ESPN in 2024, attendance at Denver Broncos home games reached 591,754 during the season.

ESPN also reports attendance for Buffalo Bills home games reached 565,564 in 2024.

City Snow totals

While both Denver and Buffalo boast cold winter climates, on average Buffalo receives 30 more inches of snow a year than Denver.

X's and O's

Nick Rothschild broke down the Broncos-Bills matchup with his counterpart in Buffalo. Hear their analysis in the video player below: