Jets interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for head coach job

The Denver Broncos ended both their prolonged playoff drought and their protracted search for a foundational quarterback this season despite an NFL record $91 million in dead cap charges.
The New York Jets interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coach position.

Joseph was the Broncos' head coach from 2016-18 in his first stint with the team. He is the 10th known candidate to speak to the Jets about their opening.

The Jets are also conducting an extensive search for a new general manager. They have interviewed 15 candidates for that position.

The 52-year-old Joseph has been Denver's defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Sean Payton.

