Here's everyone the Broncos selected in the 2023 NFL draft

The Denver Broncos made five selections in this weekend's draft, adding an offensive weapon and defensive depth.
AP images
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 29, 2023
The Broncos traded up to grab a speedy wide receiver, and bolstered the depth on an already-strong defense, with their five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a year where the Broncos entered draft weekend without a pick until the third round as a result of the Russell Wilson trade, Denver traded up to the last pick of the second round to select Oklahoma wideout Marvin Mims.

Then the Broncos drafting a linebacker and two defensive backs, before selecting a center with their last pick at No. 257.

Here are all five players Denver added:

  • Round 2 (Pick 32): Marvin Mims, WR 5-10, 183 Oklahoma
  • Round 3 (Pick 67): Drew Sanders, ILB, 6-4, 235, Arkansas
  • Round 3 (Pick 83): Riley Moss, CB, 6-0, 193, Iowa

  • Round 6 (Pick 183): JL Skinner, S, 6-3, 209, Boise State
  • Round 7 (Pick 257): Alex Forsyth, C, 6-3, 303, Oregon

