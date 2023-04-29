Here's everyone the Broncos selected in the 2023 NFL draft

The Broncos traded up to grab a speedy wide receiver, and bolstered the depth on an already-strong defense, with their five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a year where the Broncos entered draft weekend without a pick until the third round as a result of the Russell Wilson trade, Denver traded up to the last pick of the second round to select Oklahoma wideout Marvin Mims.

Updated 2023 #Broncos draft class#Broncos 2023 draft

*Acquired TE Adam Trautman #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) April 29, 2023

Then the Broncos drafting a linebacker and two defensive backs, before selecting a center with their last pick at No. 257.

Here are all five players Denver added:



Round 2 (Pick 32): Marvin Mims, WR 5-10, 183 Oklahoma

Round 3 (Pick 67): Drew Sanders, ILB, 6-4, 235, Arkansas

Round 3 (Pick 83): Riley Moss, CB, 6-0, 193, Iowa

Round 6 (Pick 183): JL Skinner, S, 6-3, 209, Boise State

Round 7 (Pick 257): Alex Forsyth, C, 6-3, 303, Oregon

