Broncos select Boise State safety JL Skinner in sixth round

ENGLEWOOD — A moment of misfortune proved lucky for the Broncos. Boise State safety JL Skinner — JL is his given name — tore his pectoral warming up on the bench press two days before the NFL Combine in February.

Unable to go through testing, Skinner, a projected third-fourth rounder, stared back at the Broncos on their board with the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round, leaving an easy decision.

The Broncos executed a trade moments later, sending the 195th pick in the sixth round for Saints tight end Adam Trautman and a seventh-round pick (257th). Trautman played three seasons in New Orleans, including two for Payton, posting career-highs in catches (27), yards (263) and touchdowns (two) in 2021.

Denver did not hesitate earlier in the sixth round with Skinner, taking the safety, a position where the Broncos lack depth and face questions. Caden Sterns is coming off a season-ending hip injury and the Broncos have only offered Kareem Jackson a minimal contract to return.

"I had a good meeting with them. I had a Zoom, and that was really the main thing. And there was some contact at the combine," Skinner said on a conference call. "I'm excited to be coming to this organization. I'm very excited to get out to Denver. I'm really blessed to be in this position."

Skinner is a bigger safety. He stands a whisker below 6-foot-4 and weighs 209 pounds. His film shows a rugged player who embraced tackling in the box. He knows he has to become multi-dimensional at the next level.

"I want to be able to consistently cover those little smaller slot guys. My strengths I see are being very versatile, very physical, and I'm somebody that knows the game very well and I use that to my advantage," Skinner said. "I'd say if there is mainly anything to work on, it's covering those smaller slots."

Skinner earned first-team all conference honors last season, defending eight passes and posting a team-best four interceptions.

Trautman, a third-round pick out of Dayton in 2020, represents the sixth player with ties to Payton's Saints to join the Broncos. Denver added blocking tight end Chris Manhertz in free agency, but it is uncertain how Payton views Greg Dulcic and Albert Okwuegbunam, both of whom have had issues with injuries and blocking.

