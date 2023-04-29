Broncos move into second round, take speedy Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

ENGLEWOOD — The patience ended at 7:08 p.m. Mountain Time. The Broncos decided they could not wait until the third round to make their first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, moving into the second round. It happened fast, a theme of the pick.

Not satisfied with their receiver room this entire offseason, the Broncos drafted speedy Oklahoma wideout Marvin Mims with the 63rd overall pick. He brings a vertical threat with 4.3 40 speed, while averaging more than 20 yards per catch last season. The Broncos followed by taking Arkansas inside linebacker Drew Sanders with the 67th pick in the third round, a versatile player who was projected to go in the top 45 in many mocks.

It wasn't mum's the word for Mims and the Broncos. He had talks with multiple Denver coaches, but was admittedly caught off guard when his name was called as he was surrounded by teammates, coaches and family.

"It was unexpected," said the 21-year-old Mims, who caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns last season. "I consider myself a playmaker. I feel like the deep ball is one of the strong points to my game. To be out in Denver, it's a great atmosphere. It's an opportunity for me to show what I can do to the whole league, the whole world. It's about being a great teammate. And however I can fit the offense, I will do my best every single day."

Mims' arrival creates questions about the Broncos current wideouts. Denver entertained trade offers for Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton this offseason, but never budged of its demands. They sought a first-round pick for Jeudy and were close to a deal for Sutton to the Ravens. They also pursued signing Allen Lazard (chose Jets) and Adam Thielen (Panthers).

There are clearly questions surrounding K.J. Hamler's future after he tore his pectoral muscle working out this offseason. He has provided the type of speed Mims brings, but his career has been sabotaged by knee, hip and hamstring injuries.

Mims could also be an option in the punt and kick return game, putting Montrell Washington on notice.

Mims looks forward to playing with quarterback Russell Wilson — for all his issues last season, the nine-time Pro Bowler still boasted a good deep ball — and former Sooners teammates Delarrin Turner-Yell and Nik Bonitto. He's also close with running back Samaje Perine's family.

"I hope I can make a great impact as a rookie. But it's going to be a new world for me," he admitted.

Sanders wasn't supposed to be on the board in the third round. The Broncos have two proven starters at inside linebacker in Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton, but Jewell is entering the final season of his contract. Sanders also is built different at 6 foot 4, 235 pounds. He is not the sound tackler that Jewell and Singleton are, but is big enough to rush the passer and projects to provide solid depth and special teams acumen as a rookie.

Sanders, 22, transferred from Alabama and felt like he proved he could disrupt the quarterback for the Razorbacks, posting 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss.

"I am extremely confident I can rush the passer and drop in coverage as well," said Sanders, who is known as a workout warrior with a strict diet. "I thought it might happen earlier, but this is a dream come true. It was a surreal moment to have my family with me."

The Broncos received the 63rd and 183th pick from the Lions in the Mims' deal in exchange for the 68th and 138th selections.

As it stands, the Broncos have three picks remaining in the draft:

Fourth round: 108

Fifth round: 139

Sixth round: 195

