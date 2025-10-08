Broncos blog: Denver7 touches down in London Town for the Broncos-Jets game!

DENVER — Broncos Country and Denver7 have crossed the pond to watch the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets in London!

It’s the fourth installment of the NFL’s international series in 2025, and the Broncos’ first trip to London in nearly three years, having last played there in October 2022 when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. MT on Denver7, with coverage starting at 7 a.m. Denver7 will air a special postgame newscast right after the game.

Denver7's Micah Smith and Nick Rothschild are in London this week, and we're chronicling their adventures in the story below. They'll be meeting up with Broncos Country and exploring the city ahead of Sunday morning's game.

If you're a Broncos fan and also made the trip to London, we want to meet you! You can send an email to micah.smith@denver7.com or nicolas.rothschild@denver7.com.

Follow along with Micah and Nick's adventures below! This blog will be updated daily.

Day 0: Denver7 touches down in London Town

The Broncos have touched down in London, and so has Denver7! We're not calling this Day 1, because after a 9-hour flight and a time change, our team needed rest.

But before they got some much-needed Zs, we caught up with Micah and Nick to hear what they've got going on this week.

Denver7 is in London for the Broncos game! Here's where Micah Smith and Nick Rothschild will be

Before she left, Micah met up with the Brit Girls group in Denver to get some recommendations. Their first recommendation: a hop-on, hop-off bus tour!

Nick, meanwhile, is set to tour Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Broncos are playing.

Jeff Howe / Denver7 Sports

Micah and Nick are looking out for Broncos fans who also made the trek to London. If you're in London and would like to be featured on Denver7, you can send an email to micah.smith@denver7.com or nicolas.rothschild@denver7.com.