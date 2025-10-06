Watch the Broncos-Jets London game on Denver7: Kickoff time, TV info

DENVER — The Denver Broncos play the New York Jets in London in Week 6, and you can watch the game on Denver7.

It’s the fourth installment of the NFL’s international series in 2025, and the Broncos’ first trip to London in nearly three years – having last played there in October of 2022 when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

The Broncos head overseas fresh off of a win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles – their first in in Philly in almost four decades. Denver’s offense was anemic for three quarters but came alive in the fourth, overcoming a 14-point deficit with 18 unanswered points in the final frame.

The win moved the Broncos to 3-2 on the year, traveling more than 4,000 miles for a date with the 0-5 Jets, who lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. MT, with coverage starting at 7 a.m. Denver7 will air a special postgame newscast right after the game.