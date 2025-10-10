Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Broncos

Actions

Broncos host flag football clinic at London-area middle school ahead of game

Denver7’s Micah Smith is in London as the Broncos prepare to take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Steve Atwater helps student athlete.jpg
KMGH anchor Micah Smith
Steve Atwater helps student athlete.jpg
Broncos Flag Football Clinic.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LONDON — The Denver Broncos on Thursday hosted a flag football clinic at Grey Court School in Richmond, a borough of London.

The Broncos have scheduled several community events ahead of their game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

About 60 students in their seventh year — the equivalent of sixth grade in the United States — participated in drills, exercises, and a scrimmage during the clinic.

"Grey Court School has represented the Denver Broncos in the NFL Flag Football Program for the last few years, playing in local and international events, representing the team," explained Dr. Chris Long, who manages the NFL Flag Football Program in the UK. "So, to thank them for that, the Broncos have come down on site with ownership, the president, two Super Bowl champions, cheer squad, mascot, to really give back to the community and say thank you for flying the Broncos flag."

Long said many of the students at the clinic were trying American football for the first time.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Steve Atwater was also in attendance and helped the kids learn drills.

"I started playing football when I was 8 years old, and I played all but one year of rec ball before I started in high school," Atwater said. "These kids are awesome. I love doing work with the kids. The kids always have such a bright, bubbly attitude. None of them quit on us, they're doing the drills fully, and it looks like they all had a great time too."

  • Denver7's Micah Smith and Nick Rothschild are in London this week, and we're chronicling their adventures in the story below. They'll be meeting up with Broncos Country and exploring the city ahead of Sunday morning's game.
Denver7 in London thumbnail.jpg

Denver Broncos

Broncos blog: No sightseeing for the Broncos, but Denver7 is enjoying London

The Denver7 Team

Student Luca Torres said he enjoyed the drills with Atwater and loved learning the sport.

"I haven't played before, but I've watched a lot and I really enjoy playing," Luca said. "I'm kind of like a wide receiver, so I like catching the ball a lot."

Luca said that as he continues to learn, he will watch the Broncos and cheer them on Sunday during their game against the Jets.

micah image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Micah Smith
Micah Smith anchors Denver7’s 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities. She specializes in telling stories centered on social equity and hearing voices that are unheard or silenced. If you’d like to get in touch with Micah, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvoicemailhotline.png

Captain Colorado Photography_Empower.jpeg

Raiders Broncos Football