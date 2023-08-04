Watch Now
DeMarcus Ware's Hall of Fame celebration will be part Dallas, part Denver

DALLAS (AP) — DeMarcus Ware's celebration going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be part Dallas and part Denver. That's because Ware set a storied franchise's career record with 117 sacks with the Cowboys before winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

The former Troy player was a salary cap casualty in 2013 after nine seasons in Dallas.

Ware credits Von Miller for sparking a rebirth during his time in Denver. They combined for 4½ sacks in a Super Bowl 50 victory over Cam Newton and Carolina.

Ware was a four-time All-Pro with a 20-sack season in Dallas before getting the last two of nine Pro Bowl nods in three years with the Broncos.

