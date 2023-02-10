Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware, who helped lead the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl 50 victory, will join the other football greats in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This was his second time under consideration for the honor after being snubbed last year.

Former #Broncos star @DeMarcusWare elected to Hall of Fame. Just fantastic news. Learned so much from this professor of the pass rush #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 10, 2023

Ware began his legendary career in 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, racking up 117 sacks in 141 games. The linebacker was released in 2013 and made his way to Denver, where he solidified his status as one of the best pass rushers in league history.

In his first year as a Bronco, he recorded 10 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl. The next year, he was not only selected to the Pro Bowl again, but also helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. He recorded seven quarterback hits against Tom Brady during the 2015 AFC Championship game and two sacks against Cam Newton during Super Bowl 50.

Ware ended his career as a Bronco in 2016, recording four sacks, three defensive touchdowns and 229 quarterback hits in his final year.

