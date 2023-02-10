Watch Now
Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2016, file photo shows Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) smiling prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Denver. Ten first-year eligible players, including defensive standout DeMarcus Ware, are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Feb 09, 2023
DeMarcus Ware, who helped lead the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl 50 victory, will join the other football greats in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This was his second time under consideration for the honor after being snubbed last year.

Ware began his legendary career in 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, racking up 117 sacks in 141 games. The linebacker was released in 2013 and made his way to Denver, where he solidified his status as one of the best pass rushers in league history.

In his first year as a Bronco, he recorded 10 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl. The next year, he was not only selected to the Pro Bowl again, but also helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. He recorded seven quarterback hits against Tom Brady during the 2015 AFC Championship game and two sacks against Cam Newton during Super Bowl 50.

Ware ended his career as a Bronco in 2016, recording four sacks, three defensive touchdowns and 229 quarterback hits in his final year.

This personal milestone bookends a storied career. Broncos Insider Troy Renck details Ware's time with the Broncos and the road to Super Bowl 50 in this story.

