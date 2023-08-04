Watch Now
Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware delivers national anthem in honor of Demaryius Thomas

DeMarcus Ware, who helped lead the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl 50 victory, will join the other football greats in Canton, Ohio, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Aug 03, 2023
CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware took to the field Thursday night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but not as a player.

Ware delivered a beautiful rendition of the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

In an interview after his performance, Ware said he wanted to sing the national anthem because of fellow Broncos great Demaryius Thomas, who died in December 2021 due to complications of a seizure disorder.

"Me and Demaryius, we would be on the sidelines singing the national anthem. He's not here right now and I knew he was going to be there with me, out there when I was singing," Ware said. "And so, it meant so much, not just singing the national anthem but that moment that I feel like I needed."

Ware will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

