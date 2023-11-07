Broncos unveil plans for new, $175M training facility expansion

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Broncos on Tuesday announced plans to build a new, $175 training facility on the current Centura Health Training Center grounds in Centennial.

The new facility will be built on what is now the grassy hill where fans sit during open training camp practices, and will connect to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on the west side of the campus.

Construction on the privately-funded project is expected to begin in the spring and be completed in 2026, according to the team’s website.

The new facility will have 21,000 square feet of “player space” that includes the locker room and weight room among other training-related spaces. Football operations and business operations employees will office on the second and third floors, respectively, meaning about six-dozen employees will move from Empower Field at Mile High to the new facility.

"Our vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning and teamwork with a modern Colorado design," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said, according to the team’s site. "While we considered several options to modify our current facility, we decided to do this the right way by building a new player-centered headquarters with an efficient layout and the latest amenities. Having both our football and business operations on the same campus will foster a championship environment in pursuit of our goals on and off the field."

When the project is complete, a berm seating area similar to what exists today will move to the east side of the practice fields. The team says fans will still be able to watch training camp practices from the current seating area during construction.

The training facility, formerly the UC Health Training Center, took on the Centura name after a new naming rights deal was reached back in May.