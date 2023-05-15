Denver Broncos, Centura Health announce partnership and training facility naming rights agreement

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced Monday morning that they have partnered with Centura Health as their new official healthcare partner, as well as naming rights holder for the team's training facility in Englewood.

This is a 10-year agreement and marks the first major deal negotiated by the new Walton-Penner ownership group.

The training center will be renamed the Centura Health Training Center. This partnership includes signage at both the training center and Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

The Broncos' previous deal with UCHealth expired after eight years in April. In a statement, UCHealth said the cost offered by another entity was "more than what UCHealth was willing to pay."

It appears Centura Health will be more closely aligned with the Broncos’ charity work and also donating, Denver7's Troy Renck reported.

"We're excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community," Broncos President Damani Leech said in a press release. "Located only a short distance from our facility, Centura is a hometown organization aligned with the Broncos' values of prioritizing health and wellness for all Coloradans. We look forward to a deep and meaningful relationship with Centura, working side-by-side on a variety of initiatives to drive positive impact throughout our communities."

Peter D. Banko, Centura Health President and CEO, said this announcement is only the beginning of what the two organizations can accomplish together.

"I am most excited about working closely together to activate this powerful relationship today, tomorrow and in the years to come in service to our neighbors, our communities and our mutual fans," Banko said.

A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.