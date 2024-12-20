Broncos start hot, cool off in second half as Chargers come back for 34-27 win

LOS ANGELES — The Denver Broncos jumped out to an early lead but sputtered in the second half Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Chargers came from behind to earn a win in a game with playoff implications.

For Denver, the wait continues at least another week to clinch its first playoff berth since 2015 as LA leapfrogs back into the AFC’s No. 6 seed.

The Broncos amassed over 200 yards and 15 first downs en route to three long touchdown drives and a 21-10 lead in the first half. They managed just three points over their final seven drives, and a defense that had come up with big play after big play in recent weeks failed to do so as the Chargers scored 21 unanswered points to take a late two-score lead.

Thursday’s game also featured a bit of obscure history. The Chargers converted the first fair-catch kick since 1976 on the last play of the first half. The NFL rulebook allows a team to attempt a kick from the spot of a fair catch rather than begin its next drive. Thanks to a 15-yard fair catch interference penalty on the Broncos, the Chargers had the ball at the Denver 47 and Cameron Dicker converted the 57-yard kick.

Cameron Dicker makes the first Fair Catch Kick since 1976! 🤯#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/DtmO91ikEe — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 20, 2024

The Broncos will once again try to secure a playoff spot in nine days on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, in another game airing on Denver7.