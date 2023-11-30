Broncos-Lions to air on Denver7 after being flexed to Saturday, Dec. 16

The Denver Broncos’ pursuit of a playoff berth will get some more primetime love in two weeks. Their Week 15 matchup with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions will air on Denver7 on Dec. 16.

For the calendar-savvy readers already raising an eyebrow: Yes, that’s a Saturday, and no it is not a typo.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time.

In the final few weeks of the season, the NFL uses flexible scheduling to put the highest-stakes matchups in primetime and in front of a national audience. Week 15 has three Saturday contests on the NFL Network docket as part of the flex schedule.

In Colorado, Denver7 won the rights to air the game.

As of the time the scheduling decision was made, the Broncos were the hottest team in the NFL, riding a five-game winning streak into a pivotal matchup in Houston versus the Texans – who were jockeying with the Broncos for the final AFC playoff spot.

A win in Houston would give the Broncos greater than a 50% chance to make the playoffs, and would add intrigue to the Dec. 16 game in Detroit.

The Lions hold a comfortable lead in the NFC North with an 8-3 record and will likely be playing for NFC playoff seeding in the season’s final weeks.

The flex to Saturday gives the Broncos two appearances on Denver7 over the course of the remainder of the season. They take on the New England Patriots at home on Christmas Eve, and that game will air on Denver7 as well.