'Winning is a lot more fun': Broncos fans riding high amid five-game winning streak

DENVER — Broncos fans and fireworks lit up Empower Field at Mile High this weekend, as the team took home their fifth consecutive win this season, defeating the Cleveland Browns.

The Denver Broncos are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the longest winning streaks in the NFL as of Sunday night.

Broncos fans are feeling incredibly different about the season when compared to how it started.

“Boy things have changed... They seem to have finally figured it out and turned it around," said Don Hartanov, who has been a Broncos fan since the 1970s. “Winning is a lot more fun.”

Sara Sorensen and her son, Samuel Laurabee, were two of the thousands of fans pouring out of the game on Sunday.

“Initially I was excited, became apathetic, and then, now I'm extremely excited," said Laurabee about the rollercoaster of a season so far. “We brought in five, so I can't believe it. It's amazing.”

In the sea of orange and blue was Jaylynn Johnson, who went to the game with her friends.

“We're working our way up. That's all that matters," said Johnson. “We have such a great fan base win or lose. We're still Broncos.”