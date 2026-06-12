Broncos' linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested for second time in a week

Denver Broncos' outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was booked into jail again Thursday night after being arrested last week on domestic violence and criminal mischief charges.

Thursday night, Cooper was arrested for violation of the protection order put in place following his last arrest, the public information officer for the 23rd Judicial District Tom Mustin said.

According to last week's arrest affidavit, Cooper got into a fight with his girlfriend who he's been in an off-and-on again relationship with for about four years. Cooper's girlfriend was inside his apartment confronting him of cheating allegations, the affidavit reads.

Both of them were arrested on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief. Cooper was brought to jail, and the girlfriend was transported to Anschutz Hospital for a forensic nurse exam.

Crime Broncos' linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges Stephanie Butzer

After the most recent arrest, Cooper is expected in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter,” the Denver Broncos told Denver7 Friday morning.